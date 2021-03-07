South Korea And US To Conduct Combined Military Exercise, No Outdoor Drills Amid COVID-19

The United States and South Korea will hold a springtime combined military exercise from March 8. The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) on Sunday said the combined military exercise will be conducted in a "scaled-back" manner because of the ongoing COVID-19 concerns. According to news agency ANI, the nine-day-long exercise will see a smaller number of troops and equipment taking part this year with no outdoor drills because of the pandemic.

The JCS, in a statement, said the decision to conduct the military exercise was taken after considering all aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic, maintenance of the combat readiness posture, denuclearisation of North Korea, etc. North Korea has always objected to defence exercises between the United States and South Korea.

South Korea hopes to take over OPCON

The exercise will also include a "rehearsal for theatre operations" under the Combined Forces Command (CFC), which will allow South Korea to prepare for the Full Operational Capability (FOC) test. South Korea is working to get back the full wartime operational control (OPCON) of its forces, which, according to the current deal between Washington and Seoul, is commanded by a US four-star general. The United States took operational control of South Korean forces in the 1950s, during the Korean war.

In 1994, South Korea took over operational control during armistice conditions, but the wartime operational control still remains with the United States. When the current South Korean President Moon Jae In was elected to power, he promised to take back the wartime operational control before the end of his term in 2022. Seoul sees operational control as an issue of sovereignty and hopes to take it back, which is why the upcoming FOC test is vital to the nation and its forces.

South Korea is the only country with such an arrangement with the United States because even the less-advanced military of Iraq has full command over its forces while cooperating closely with US Army.

(With inputs from ANI)

