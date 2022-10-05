South Korea Apologises After Missile Crash Panic Amid High Tensions With The North

The military of South Korea has issued an apology after a missile it launched during a drill on October 4 crashed to the ground after suffering a malfunction, causing alarm among the residents who thought they were under attack from North Korea.

The apparent panic among the citizens after the missile crash is attributed to a recent missile test that was carried out by North Korea earlier in the day.

The missile crash causes embarrassment for Seoul

The crash of the short-range Hyumoo-2 ballistic missile inside an air force base near the South Korean coastal city of Gangneung caused embarrassment for Seoul. Reportedly, the live-fire drill that included the launch of the missile was supposed to be a show of strength by South Korea and the US and came hours after North Korea fired an intermediate-range missile over northern Japan.

The missile crash occurred as the South Korean and US militaries fired a volley of missiles into the Sea of Japan. This was in response to North Korea firing a ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years.

Although the missile did not explode, the noise and subsequent fire caused by the crash caused some residents to believe that Pyongyang had launched an attack, stated local media reports. However, no injuries were reported.

South Korean military accepts the malfunction

The South Korean military acknowledged the malfunction that caused the missile to crash, hours after internet users posted videos showing debris of the missile engulfed in flames.

The South Korean military stated that it was investigating the cause behind the “abnormal flight” of the missile, which is a key part of Seoul’s preemptive and retaliatory strike strategies against North Korea.

North Korea’s missile tests invites response from the US

In its most provocative weapons demonstration in years, North Korea launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile that flew at an altitude of 1,000km, for a record distance of 4,600km. The range of the missile put the US Pacific territory of Guam, on which American military bases are present, within North Korea’s striking distance.

Landing about 3,200km east of Japan in the Pacific Ocean, the missile caused Japan’s government to issue an alert urging residents to take cover as the North Korean missile passed high over the island of Hokkaido and Aomori prefecture.

The militaries of the United States and South Korea fired two ATACMS short-range ballistic missiles into the ocean “to precisely strike a virtual target,” the US Joint Chiefs of Staff stated.

The US conducts joint tactical exercise with Japan

On October 04, Japan Air Self-Defense Force stated that it conducted bilateral tactical exercises with the US, in its airspace near Kyushu, to maintain high levels of operational readiness. The joint exercise included the F-35 fighters from the US Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, with Japan's F-15 and F-2.

On October 04, Japan Air Self-Defense Force stated that it conducted bilateral tactical exercises with the US, in its airspace near Kyushu, to maintain high levels of operational readiness. The joint exercise included the F-35 fighters from the US Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, with Japan’s F-15 and F-2.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden and Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida condemned North Korea’s latest launch “in the strongest terms”.

President of South Korea Yoon Suk-yeol called the launch a “provocation”, and vowed a “stern response”.

Image: AP