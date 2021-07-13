South Korea Bans Fast Workout Music In Gyms To Contain Spread Of COVID-19

To curb the spread of COVID-19, gyms in South Korea’s capital Seoul and its surrounding regions have been told not to play music with a tempo higher than 120 beats per minute (BPM). According to BBC, South Korean health officials said that the measure was intended to prevent people breathing too fast or splashing sweat on others, and to avoid having to close businesses, as has happened during previous waves of infection. Along with banning gyms from playing music with a faster tempo, officials have also ordered treadmills to be limited to a maximum of 6km/h.

The bizarre rules come as tighter social distancing rules, such as smaller gatherings and shorter store hours, begin to bite this week. According to reports, South Korea is battling a new outbreak of the virus, with nearly 1,100 new cases recorded on Sunday. PM Kim Boo-kyum has also warned that the country had reached the “maximum crisis level”.

Therefore, to contain the spread of the deadly virus, the officials have said that those attending exercise classes such as Zumba, spin and aerobics in the greater Seoul area will face the 120bpm limit from Monday. People will also only be allowed to spend two hours at a time at indoor sports facilities and must not use the shower. All sports facilities have additionally been ordered to close by 22:00.

New restrictions ridiculed

Meanwhile, the rule has been ridiculed as “nonsense” by some opposition politicians and gym owners. Kang Hyun-ku, who owns a gym in Seoul, reportedly asked whether there was any proof a choice between classical music and BTS had an impact on spreading the virus. He also said that many people used their own earphones, asking “how do you control their playlists?” Officials, however, has said that the measures help prevent gyms from closing completely.

It is worth noting that Seoul's restrictions on gyms are part of a raft of measures that were introduced in the region on Monday that are set to last for two weeks. South Korea imposed its highest level of distancing rules in Seoul and neighbouring regions, as the country battles its worst COVID-19 outbreak. As per reports, gatherings are limited to four and decrease to two after 18:00. Nightclubs and bars are also required to close and schools will move their classes online.

(Image: Unsplash)