South Korea Calls For Dialogue To Maintain Regional Peace Amid Tensions Between US & China

In response to the escalating hostilities between the United States and China over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan, South Korea urged discussions to preserve regional peace and stability. An official from the South Korean President's office was quoted by Yonhap News Agency as saying, "Our government's stance is that we will maintain close communication with the nations concerned on all issues under the banner of the need for peace and stability in the region through dialogue and cooperation".

Furthermore, Pelosi, who is on an Asian trip that started on Monday is scheduled to visit South Korea on Thursday. The US House of Representatives will travel to the nation’s capital Seoul and would meet her South Korean counterpart, Kim Jin-pyo, Anadolu Agency reported. Notably, Yoon Suk-yeol, the president of South Korea, is now on summer vacation, therefore he has no plans to visit her, according to the agency.

Japan voices alarm over China's massive military exercises

Besides South Korea, Japan also urged for peaceful resolution of the "Taiwan issues" on Wednesday in reaction to Chinese military operations near the self-governing island. Hirokazu Matsuno, the top spokesperson for the Japanese government, claimed that "peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait are important not only to the security of Japan but also for the world", Anadolu Agency reported.

According to a Kyodo News report, Matsuno stated during a news conference that they believe concerns involving Taiwan will be handled peacefully through "dialogue". He further stressed that Tokyo has expressed its "concern" to China on the upcoming military exercises close to Taiwan. “The affected area overlaps with Japan’s exclusive economic zone,” Anadolu Agency reported, citing him.

Japan made these statements as the Chinese military had just launched its extensive training drills close to Taiwan, which China deems as its "breakaway province". Further, Beijing's action followed Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, which is considered to be the first by a sitting US speaker to the East Asian nation in 25 years.

It is worth mentioning that the official itinerary that Nancy Pelosi's office issued before she boarded her flight to Singapore early this week did not indicate her travel to Taiwan. Prior to her flight to Taipei, she travelled to Malaysia.

Pakistan and North Korea support China's stance over Pelosi's Taiwan visit

In the meantime, amid the rising tension between Washinton and Beijing, Pakistan and North Korea supported China's stance and reaffirmed their firm support for the "One-China" policy.

In a statement, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry in Islamabad reiterated the nation's strong commitment to the "One-China" strategy and its unwavering support for China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, Anadolu Agency reported. Islamabad remarked that the Taiwan Strait situation, which is now escalating, has major consequences for regional peace and stability.

While supporting China, North Korea asserted that Taiwan is an integral part of China and that the Taiwan problem is a matter of Chinese domestic policy. In a statement, Pyongyang's Foreign Ministry commented that the present situation "shows that the impudent interference of the U.S. in internal affairs of other countries and its intentional political and military provocations are, indeed, the root cause of harassed peace and security in the region", Anadolu Agency reported.

(Image: AP)