South Korea Calls On North Korea To Follow Denuclearisation Agreement: Report

South Korea's unification ministry on Tuesday, 8 March, has urged North Korea to follow agreements that it had signed with the international community regarding denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, Yonhap news agency reported. South Korea has urged North Korean authorities to abide by agreements amid reports of continuous activities at the Yongbyon nuclear complex in North Korea.

Rafael Grossi, director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said that the agency's monitoring team has witnessed signs of activity at the 5-megawatt reactor at the Yongbyon nuclear complex. Grossi called the activity of North Korea at the nuclear complex "deeply regrettable." The South Korean unification ministry official called on North Korea to follow the agreement that it has made with the international community and South Korea to "push for complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula."

IAEA monitoring nuclear activity of North Korea: South Korea official

Speaking to reporters, the South Korean unification ministry official informed that the government is working in "close coordination" with related countries, as per the Yonhap news report. The official added that IAEA continues to monitor North Korea's nuclear and missile activities. The official, however, did not divulge further details and underscored that there has not been any significant activity that is attention-worthy.

North Korea fires ballistic missile into sea

North Korea on Saturday, 5 March, launched its ninth weapon test in 2022 as it fired a ballistic missile into the sea, South Korea’s military informed, according to AP. According to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, North Korea fired the missile from an area in close proximity with its capital Pyongyang. Both US and South Korean intelligence officials were analysing the launch. The missile flew approximately 270 kilometres (168 miles) eastward at a maximum altitude of 560 kilometres (348 miles), as per the AP report. The US Indo Pacific Command stated that the launch by North Korea did not pose a threat to US personnel or territory and its allies. The US called on North Korea to refrain from further destabilizing activities. Furthermore, US authorities informed that they were having close contact with South Korea, Japan and other regional allies over the ballistic missile launch.

Inputs from AP

Image: AP