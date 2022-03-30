South Korea Claims It Successfully Test-fired Its First Solid-fuel Space Rocket

Nearly five days after North Korea fired at least one suspected ballistic missile, its neighbouring country, South Korea has also test-fired a solid-fuel space rocket on Wednesday, March 30, Yonhap news agency reported. Citing the statement released by the South Korean Ministry of Defence, the news agency said the test firing was one of the first times in history when the country has conducted the testing of a solid-fuel space rocket from a testing site in Taean, nearly 150 km from the national capital, Seoul. As per the concerned Ministry, the launch was conducted in order to check the credentials of the domestic space launch vehicle.

Meanwhile, the news agency said the launch event was attended by Defense Minister Suh Wook and other top military officials. Marking the event as one of the "important milestones" in enhancing South Korea's independent space-based reconnaissance and surveillance capabilities, the defence ministry said, "The test came at a very grave juncture in which North Korea has recently breached its moratorium and launched an ICBM." "Regarding space as a core realm that significantly affects national security, the South will strengthen space defence capabilities based on inter-service cooperation at an early date," it added.

According to the Defence Ministry, the main aim of the project was to check the projectile's performances, including pairing separation and the upper-stage attitude control features of the homegrown technology. It said that the space rocket is designed to put a small satellite into a low Earth orbit and added it will be utilised for surveillance operations. According to the ministry, the other reason for the launch was "cost-effective". It noted that solid-fuel space rockets are usually simpler and more cost-effective as compared to liquid-fuel space vehicles.

South Korea's test-fire came after North's 12 known rounds of missile tests this year

South Korea has test-fired solid-fuel space rockets after the North's 12 known rounds of missile and other launches this year. On Friday, March 25, North Korea fired a ballistic missile which the South Korean military officials say apparently meant to extend its barrage of weapons tests that may culminate with a flight of its biggest-yet intercontinental ballistic missile. However, on the other hand, North Korea called the firing a "reconnaissance satellite" development test.

Image: AP/Pixabay