South Korea Claims North Korea Fired Another Ballistic Missile Towards Seoul

In less than a week, North Korea again launched a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters on Thursday. According to the statement released by the South Korean military, this came hours after the North threatened to launch “fiercer” military responses to the US bolstering its security commitment to its allies Seoul and Japan. Meanwhile, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, in a brief statement said that it detected the launch from North Korea. However, it did not provide further details about whether it damaged or killed anyone.

Earlier on Thursday, North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hue warned that the last US-South Korea-Japan summit might escalate tensions on the Korean Peninsula “more unpredictable.” During the summit, the three countries rebuked North's recent missile launches and the leaders agreed to work together to strengthen deterrence. Also, US President Joe Biden reaffirmed his commitment to defend South Korea and Japan with a full range of capabilities, including its nuclear arms.

Earlier this month, North Korea fired about a dozen missiles in the direction of its neighbouring state, resulting in South Korea responding swiftly and blasting at least three counter-missiles. According to the South Korean military, its fighter jets launched three air-to-surface, precision-guided missiles near the eastern sea border "to show its determination to get tough on North Korean provocations". Further, it claimed that all three missiles landed in international waters at the same distance of 26 kilometres north of the extension of the sea border as the North Korean missile fell earlier on the same day.

South Korea asserts Kim Jong-Un may conduct a nuclear test in the coming months

In recent months, North has boosted its nuke capabilities, with several long-range weapons fired in the past few months. According to the news agency AP, it has test-fired about 60 missiles over about 20 different launch events this year as its leader Kim Jong-Un vows to expand his nuclear arsenal and refuses to return to nuclear diplomacy with the United States. In April, it fired a newly built intercontinental ballistic missile, the Hwasong-17. The intermediate-range missile reportedly has the potential of reaching Guam, a key US military hub in the Pacific. Meanwhile, South Korean officials say the North Korean dictator may also conduct a nuclear test in the coming months, escalating a pressure campaign aimed at forcing the United States to accept the idea of North Korea as a nuclear power that can negotiate economic and security concessions from a position of strength.

Image: AP