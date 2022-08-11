South Korea Condemns North Korea's Claim Accusing Seoul Of Introducing COVID Across Border

South Korea has dismissed the accusations of North Korea that Seoul infiltrated COVID-19 in their country. The South Korean Ministry of Unification said that they "strongly deplore the extremely harsh and threatening" statement made by North Korea at the national meeting of reviewing the emergency anti-epidemic work, Sputnik reported. South Korea's statement comes after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister Kim Yo-jong blamed the COVID-19 outbreak in her country on "alien things" which carried the virus from South Korea and warned of "wiping out South Korean authorities."

Kim Yo-jong who works as vice department director of the Central Committee of the Workers Party made the remarks as North Korea declared victory in its battle with coronavirus. She blamed North Korea's virus situation on a "hysteric farce" from South Korea to escalate tensions. Kim Yo-jong said that they have noted various "counteraction plans" but stressed that their countermeasures need to be "deadly retaliatory one," Yonhap news agency reported. She warned of "wiping out the South Korean authorities" if Seoul continues to export the virus into North Korea.

Kim Jong-un fell ill with 'high fever': Kim Yo-jong

In July, North Korea claimed that coronavirus was introduced in their country through alien things detected near the border between the two nations. Notably, North Korea did not report a single case of COVID-19 in the first two years of the pandemic. Pyongyang, in May, reported its first case of coronavirus and imposed a lockdown across the nation to control the pandemic.

Reportedly, North Korea's daily cases of fever have remained at zero since July 29. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister Kim Yo-jong said that her brother also fell ill with a "high fever" amid the COVID-19 outbreak in North Korea.

North Korea declares victory against COVID-19

On August 11, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un declared victory in his country's emergency campaign against COVID-19. He made the announcement during a national meeting on anti-epidemic measures, Yonhap news agency reported, citing KCNA. Kim Jong-un "declared victory" in its fight to eliminate the virus from North Korea. In the meeting, the North Korean leader decided to lower its "maximum" emergency epidemic prevention system to a normal level. He called for continued vigilance and effective measures in border regions to stop COVID-19 from entering North Korea.

(Image: AP/Pixabay)