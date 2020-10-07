South Korea To Decriminalise Abortion Within 14 Weeks Without Reason

South Korea has decided to amend its anti-abortion law and grant women the right to terminate a pregnancy within a period of 14 weeks at her request without citing any reasons, said the South Korean Ministry of Justice on October 7. Abortion was banned since 1953 in South Korea and was included in the nation’s Criminal Code. It was followed by an amendment in 1973 where pregnancies were allowed to terminate in cases of rape, incest, health risks for the women, or hereditary or communicable diseases of the couple.

As per ANI report, the South Korean Constitutional Court had ordered in 2019 to revise the anti-abortion law by 2020 calling it unconstitutional. In accordance with the previous order, the ministry released the statement on October 7 that apart from voluntary abortions within the two-week term, abortion will be allowed at 24-weel term in case of medical conditions. Now, the authorities will review and adopt the amended bill.

Meanwhile, the South Korean citizens will have at least 40 days to submit their opinion on the amendments before the bill is presented to the National Assembly for approval. According to reports, the historic ruling also allowed the use of drug mifepristone for terminating the pregnancies.

Read - Abortion Rights Protesters Clash With Police In Mexico City

Read - Argentine Women Protest For Abortion Rights

Criticism over the ruling

However, the proposal has drawn criticism from both sides of the debate and women’s rights groups have argued that the law is still primarily focussed on punishing women. Instead, according to Joint Action for Reproductive Justice in Seoul, any law on abortion should lay emphasis on how to safely go about the entire procedure.

But the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Korea issued a separate statement denouncing the move by the justice ministry and said that children shall be protected ‘from the very moment of conception’. Ahead of the October 7 ruling, international media reports cited an opinion poll that revealed that at least three-quarters of South Koreans backed revoking ban on abortion.

As per the United Nations Populations Fund report of 2020, South Korea currently has a fertility rate of 1.1 births per women which is also the lowest of 198 countries and behind the global average of 2.4.

Read - Her Words: Amy Coney Barrett On Faith, Precedent, Abortion

Read - High Courts Witnessing Surge In Abortion Cases: Report

Image: Representative/Unsplash