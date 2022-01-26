South Korea Develops Screening Biosensor To Detect COVID Variants Within 30 Mins: Report

As Coronavirus continues to wreak havoc across the globe, scientists in South Korea have developed a screening biosensor that can detect COVID-19 variants within half an hour. According to a state-run research institute, its test results are as accurate as Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests. The highly sensitive and portable biosensor was developed by a team led by Lee Kwan-hyi of the Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST). It will test COVID strains through Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme (ACE2), as per Yonhap News Agency. Notably, ACE2 is a virus receptor shared by all COVID-19 variants detected to date.

A PCR test, which is now the most widely used, is a molecular test that checks for the COVID-19 virus's genetic material. A PCR test normally takes at least a few hours to produce results. According to the KIST, the developed biosensor successfully detects COVID-19 in 30 minutes and has a sensitivity comparable to PCR tests. Last month, South Korean researchers also developed a molecular diagnostics technology that can detect the new strain within minutes.

On Tuesday, January 25, South Korea's health authorities reported more than 8,000 new Coronavirus infections for the first time. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency recorded 8,571 new cases after three days of above 7,000. The health authorities have revamped the country's pandemic response to deal with a surge fueled by the rapidly spreading Omicron strain, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

Over 85% population are fully vaccinated in South Korea

Experts in the country believe that new cases may exceed 10,000 this week, as Omicron spreads more than twice as rapidly as the delta strain that triggered the previous outbreak. They also cautioned that following the Lunar New Year's holiday break, which begins this weekend and ends next Wednesday, daily cases might reach 20,000. More than 85% of South Korea's 51 million population have been completely vaccinated as of Tuesday, January 25. Meanwhile, over 49% of eligible people of also been administered booster doses, as per AP.

It's dangerous to assume Omicron will be the last variant: WHO

It should be mentioned here that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that it is dangerous to assume that Omicron will be the last variant. It claimed that global conditions are still favourable for the emergence of new variants and that the world needs to address the conditions that are fueling the COVID19 pandemic in order to reverse its trajectory. Notably, the World Health Organization designated B.1.1.529 as a 'Variant of Concern' on November 26, 2021, and assigned it the Greek letter Omicron. Since then, it has already become dominant in many countries across the world.

