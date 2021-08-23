South Korea: Drones To Deliver Pizza In Sejong City To Provide Non-face-to-face Services

South Korea's Sejong city will soon use drones to deliver pizza to residents. The news of robotic pizza delivery was confirmed by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport. It must be noted that the robotic delivery operation will be carried out jointly by Dominos Pizza, in collaboration with Korean drone company 'P-Square'. As per the guidelines issued by the ministry, the commercial area of delivery has been fixed, as the drone will deliver pizza to customers from Domin Pizza Sejong Boram Branch to Sejong Lake Park and the operation will be carried out with active cooperation from Sejong City.

South Korea's Sejong City will use drones to deliver pizza

South Korea's Sejong is one of the first special liberalized zones which has been selected as a drone demonstration city. The drone delivery in Sejong city is being done on an experimental basis. For now, the schedule for the delivery is fixed for only three times in two days. i.e. from 1 pm to 6 pm on Saturdays and Sundays from August 21 to October 31. The mobile application will be used to carry out drone deliveries, and the Ministry will guide people who visit Sejong Lake Park to use the drone delivery service through virtual interaction. Customers who order pizza from drones will be able to track the live location of the pizza by using a mobile application or by using the official application of Domino's Pizza near Sejong Lake Park. It must be noted that the customer will have to provide a one-time password during the ordering and delivery process. While receiving the pizza, an automatically-generated password will be required.

Domino’s Pizza started to implement Drone Pizza Delivery System... Is it because of the fact that #KimSeonHo is the model?



“This has been an article about Kim Seonho without the appearance of Kim Seonho himself.”



🔗 https://t.co/YgrpYssB0T pic.twitter.com/eeuvFBGuxt — Skye || 선호의공주 ◡̈ (@seonhuniverse) April 21, 2021

However, the government of South Korea is looking forward to expanding this operation, as drone delivery will save time, money, and unnecessary traffic on the roads. The government believes that considering the COVID-19 challenge, contactless delivery will be a better option for the people. It is pertinent to mention that this is not the first time a country has used drones to deliver pizza. New Zealand was the first country in the world to use a drone to deliver pizza to its customers.



(IMAGE: PIXABAY, ANI Inputs)