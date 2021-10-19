South Korea Expresses 'deep Regret' Over North Korea's Latest Ballistic Missile Launch

After North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the sea on Tuesday, South Korean officials have expressed "deep regret" over the development despite efforts to revive diplomacy. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff claimed that the missile was launched from Sinpo on North Korea's eastern coast. According to a report by The Associated Press (AP), the missile was launched into the sea just hours after the United States reaffirmed its willingness to resume negotiations with North Korea over its nuclear weapons programme. However, the launch demonstrated how North Korea has continued to expand its military capabilities despite the diplomatic hiatus.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea stated that it had detected North Korea firing one short-range missile from waters near the eastern port of Sinpo, and that the South Korean and US forces were closely examining the launch. Meanwhile, they suspected it to be a submarine-launched ballistic missile which believed to have travelled about 590 kilometres (366 miles), reported ANI citing Yonhap news agency. Tuesday's launch coincided with a meeting in Washington between top North Korean envoys of Japan, the United States and South Korea.

North asks South to abandon "hostile viewpoint" on its weapons development

According to a report by AP, North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to strengthen his nuclear arsenal, and his government has so far rejected the Biden administration's offers to restart talks without preconditions. He has often stated that Washington must first abandon its "hostile policy," which North Korea refers to as sanctions and joint military exercises between the US and South Korea. In recent weeks, the North has reestablished communication links with the South and stated that if Seoul abandons its "double-dealing attitude" and "hostile viewpoint" on its weapons development, it may take further efforts to restore bilateral relations.

Meanwhile, last month, South Korea conducted a test of a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) in order to bolster its defences against the nuclear-armed North. Underwater ejection tests of the SLBM were undertaken by South Korea's Agency for Defense Development from a new, locally made 3,000-tonne class submarine with six vertical launching tubes, reported Yonhap news agency citing anonymous military sources. It should be mentioned here that last month Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong Un, stated that an inter-Korean summit might be addressed if mutual respect is established. She believes that a seamless understanding between North Korea and South Korea can only be achieved if impartiality and mutual respect are maintained, according to NHK World.

Image: AP