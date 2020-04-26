South Korea: Firefighters Battling Mountain Fire In Andong City

Firefighter in South Korea’s city of Andong continued to battle a mountain fire as strong winds hampered their efforts, international media reported. The wildfire which was first reported on April 24 has till now affected approximately 1,000 hectares of mountain land. However, no casualties have been reported as yet.

According to reports, an estimated 1000 firefighters are currently battling the fire along with 20 helicopters and 140 fire trucks which have been mobilised to contain the flames. The authorities have yet not discovered the exact cause of the fire but the investigation is ongoing.

'Safely evacuate residents'

Meanwhile, the country's Minister of Interior and Safety, Chin Young has ordered officials to use all available resources to contain it as soon as possible and to minimise its impact. According to reports, all nearby residents have been ordered to evacuate while authorities have restricted traffic around the Korean city. In addition, Young has also urged firefighters to put their utmost efforts to safely evacuate residents living nearby.

Meanwhile, another wildfire that was burning near the defunct Chernobyl plant has been extinguished but the smoke continues to affect Ukraine's capital, Kyiv. According to reports, the main fire among several blazes was extinguished last week but advanced far into the 30 km exclusion zone around the plant, the site of the world’s worst nuclear accident in 1986. Smaller fires are still burning in the exclusion zone, officials reported on April 24.

Read: South Korean Embassy Partners With NGO To Distribute Food To Migrant Workers Amid Lockdown

Read: Ukraine Says Only Small Burning Fires Remain In Chernobyl Nuclear Zone After Rain

Earlier, Greenpeace Russia reportedly warned that the forest fire that has been burning in Ukraine posed a radiation risk. According to media reports, a 2,600-square-kilometer (1,000-square-mile) Chernobyl Exclusion Zone was established after the April 1986 disaster at the plant that sent a cloud of radioactive fallout over much of Europe. However, the Ukrainian emergency situations services have said that the radiation levels in the exclusion zone have not changed. The department further said that, however, radiation levels in nearby Kyiv, the capital city have "not exceeded natural background levels."

Read: Chernobyl Wildfire Blankets Kyiv In Thick Smog, Raises Pollution Level

Read: China Rushes Doctors To North Korea Amid Speculation That Kim Jong-un Is On Brink Or Worse

(Representative Image, Credits: AP)