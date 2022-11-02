South Korea Fires 3 Precision-guided Missiles In Response To Recent North Launches

Hours after North Korea fired about a dozen missiles in the direction of its neighbouring state, South Korea, the latter, responded swiftly and blasted at least three counter-missiles on Wednesday. According to the South Korean military, its fighter jets launched three air-to-surface, precision-guided missiles near the eastern sea border "to show its determination to get tough on North Korean provocations". Further, it claimed that all three missiles landed in international waters at the same distance of 26 kilometres north of the extension of the sea border as the North Korean missile fell earlier today.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the South Korean military said, "The latest missile launches maintain a readiness to win an overwhelming victory against North Korea in potential clashes." It is worth mentioning that the major development between the two countries came early in the morning when North's Supreme leader Kim Jong-un fired a dozen missiles, at least one of them landing near the rivals’ tense sea border. Kim, earlier today, said that Pyongyang fired missiles in response to the ongoing South Korean-US military drills.

It termed the military exercise a "rehearsal before the invasion". Also, earlier this week, it threatened to use nuclear weapons to get the US and South Korea to “pay the most horrible price in history”-- a rhetoric it has been repeating after every missile launch. Meanwhile, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff identified three of the North Korean weapons launched as “short-range ballistic missiles” and claimed they were fired from the North’s eastern coastal town of Wonsan. “This is very unprecedented and we will never tolerate it,” South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a separate statement. Subsequently, South Korea sounded air raid sirens and suggested its residents move to underground shelters. However, after evaluating the threat, the military said it has lifted the warning.

South Korea asserts Kim Jong-Un may conduct a nuclear test in the coming months

In recent months, North has boosted its nuke capabilities, with several long-range weapons fired in the past few months. According to the news agency AP, it has test-fired about 60 missiles over about 20 different launch events this year as its leader Kim Jong-Un vows to expand his nuclear arsenal and refuses to return to nuclear diplomacy with the United States. In April, it fired a newly built intercontinental ballistic missile, the Hwasong-17. The intermediate-range missile reportedly has the potential of reaching Guam, a key US military hub in the Pacific. Meanwhile, South Korean officials say the North Korean dictator may also conduct a nuclear test in the coming months, escalating a pressure campaign aimed at forcing the United States to accept the idea of North Korea as a nuclear power that can negotiate economic and security concessions from a position of strength.

Image: AP