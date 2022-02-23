South Korea FM Calls For Resolution Of Issues In Indo-Pacific, Engage With North Korea

The South Korean foreign ministry said on Wednesday that the country's Foreign Minister, Chung Eui-Yong, called for joint efforts to address historical issues in the Indo-Pacific region and engage with North Korea to discuss the various pressing matters, according to Yonhap News Agency. The Foreign Minister called for joint efforts at the Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum, held in Paris on Tuesday. The South Korean foreign minister made these remarks amid prolonged disputes between South Korea and Japan over their shared history.

"We may be able to learn from Europe's experience of overcoming differences over history to achieve reconciliation and unity through multilateralism and apply such experience to promoting regional cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region," he added, reported Yonhap News Agency.

South Korean Foreign Minister calls for joint efforts to address a range of issues

It is important to mention here that Seoul and Tokyo share bitter relations, and the two countries have been at their lowest ebb since Japan imposed restrictions on trade. The restrictions were imposed by Tokyo on South Korea-bound exports of three major items used to produce semiconductors and display panels. However, Tokyo's decision was widely seen as an attempt to retaliate against South Korean court decisions ordering Japanese companies to pay compensation to the South Koreans who were forced into labour during the colonial rule of Korea in 1910–45.

This is the second time this year that Japan has prompted a public uproar in South Korea. Earlier this year, Tokyo expressed willingness to own the Sado gold mine, which is associated with its wartime forced labour against Koreans and is listed as a world heritage site by UNESCO.

On Tuesday, Chung also met with UNESCO director-general Audrey Azoulay in Paris, and the top South Korean diplomats reaffirmed Seoul's commitment to engage with North Korea. According to the foreign ministry, "The North Korean nuclear issue is not limited to the Korean Peninsula and poses threats to the peace and security of not only the Northeast Asian and Indo-Pacific regions but the entire world," Chung said. "Our government will not cease its efforts to engage with North Korea," he added.

IMAGE: AP