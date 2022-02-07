South Korea: Govt Deploys Robot Chefs At Army Camps To Balance Workload & Healthy Meals

Amid growing concern over unhealthy meals, the South Korean government on Monday launched "robot chefs" at a boot camp. According to Yonhap News Agency, the government has unveiled its novel lineup of robot chefs in order to minimise the efforts of Army personnel who have been cooking meals for nearly 5,50,000 army men every day. The news agency said the chefs have been regularly complaining of headaches and other muscles related problems while cooking meals for such a large number of defence personnel. Moreover, the government has also been facing a shortage of troops caused by the country's chronically low birthrate.

According to the news agency, this was not the first time when the government deployed robot chefs in the army camps. Earlier in November last year, the government deployed a series of robots capable of deep-frying, stir-frying, boiling and steaming food. However, at that time, the authorities said they were engaging the high-tech machines at the Army's 28th Recruit Training Regiment in Nonsan in order to test its capabilities. Citing the army officials, Yonhap News agency said that the newly enrolled chefs have freed military cooks from manual struggle or repetitive tasks. The official added that the robot chefs will also prevent accidental injuries, such as burns or musculoskeletal illnesses. The military official noted the quality of meals has also improved since the deployment of machines.

South Korean army has been complaining regarding poor meals for a long time

"I expect that the pilot deployment of the military cooking robots is expected to generate various outcomes, including the improvement in the quality of meals, less work burden for military chefs and prevention of safety accidents," Yonhap News quoted Defense Minister Suh Wook as saying during his visit to the boot camp. "The defence ministry will continue to provide demand and test-beds for commercial robots, creating a virtuous cycle that develops the robot industry in the private sector," added Suh.

It is worth mentioning the defence personnel have been complaining of poor meals for a long time. Some of the army men even posted pictures of the meal that they are getting in the army camps. Since then, the government was planning to enrol robotics machines in the army kitchen, according to the military official.

Image: Shutterstock