South Korea Govt Launches Resettlement Plan For North Korea Defectors Facing Prejudice

Amid reports of North Korean defectors suffering from economic and psychological difficulties after resettlement in South Korea, the Moon Jae-in government launched a team that will look over the matter. According to a report by The Korea Herald, the Ministry of Unification said they formed a nine-member team from different government agencies. The interagency team will assist the defectors with counselling related to education, employment and psychological. As per the data released by the concerned ministry in October last year, more than thirty thousand North Koreans have defected to the South since the famine in the 1990s.

In a report published by the Korea Hana Foundation (KHF), a government organisation that assists North Korean defectors with settling in the South, around 17% of the defectors claimed they had experienced discrimination in the past year. While speaking to DW News, the defectors revealed they have been facing barriers to education, accommodation and employment opportunities.

"At first, I sent out my resume more than 100 times with all my background, including my education and work experience in North Korea," one of the defectors told DW News. "But not one company invited me to an interview. So then I only put my experiences in South Korea on my resume and I quickly started getting calls from companies," DW News quoted the man as saying during the investigation.

South step up support to make sure the defectors resettle comfortably in society

According to the Korea Herald, the disastrous condition of the defectors came to light after one of the North Korean defectors had fled from his native in search of a better future, had again allegedly crossed the heavily fortified inter-Korean border last month to return home. The investigation revealed the man allegedly fled from South Korea to go back to his native place.

"Close cooperation among related agencies is crucial as crisis situations experienced by North Korean defectors often involve intertwined economic, social and psychological issues," The Korean Herald quoted the Ministry spokesperson Lee Jong-Joo as saying during the press conference. "We will step up our support to make sure they can comfortably and stably resettle in our society," added the spokesperson.

Image: AP