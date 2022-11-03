South Korea Halloween Tragedy: Seoul Police Officers Slammed For Ineptitude During Probe

South Korea’s National Police Agency on Wednesday raided local police departments across the capital Seoul as the probe into the Halloween stampede got underway, and stances of police negligence emerged, according to local reports. The Head of the National Police Agency admitted that there was “inadequate” action despite a dozen emergency calls that warned of the crowd swelling at the venue. The raids were conducted to investigate if the police ineptitude lead to the deadly crowd surge that claimed 156 lives in the Itaewon neighbourhood.

Investigators access emergency call transcripts of police four hours prior to stampede

During the probe, emergency call transcripts of the police at least four hours prior to the stampede were accessed. It was revealed that partygoers had alerted officials citing the crowd mismanagement at the Hamilton hotel. No action on part of the officers was taken instantly, it is being suspected. Seoul police failed to act for several hours since they answered at least 11 emergency calls from pedestrians.

At the event, there were only 137 police officers present to control the 100,000-strong crowd, risking an accident waiting to occur. Authorities conducted raids in eight places, including Yongsan’s police station – whose jurisdiction includes Itaewon – and Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency. Seoul's special investigation unit retrieved and accessed documents and other materials for investigation from police unit offices. The probe was ordered by National police chief Yoon Hee Keun to look into the police officers’ handling of the emergency response.

The first calls that were made to the police about the crowd surge that led to the crush at the Halloween event in Seoul killing more than 150 people came at least four hours before the event turned into fatal chaos. 11 emergency calls were made in total during the hours before the crowd surged and the revellers began a stampede. The first warning of a possible deadly surge was made at 6.34 pm on Saturday evening, the records reveal. South Korea's interior minister and the city mayor acknowledged the loophole in response related to law enforcement and apologized. Investigators searched through the footage from more than 50 state and private closed-circuit TV cameras and the social media footage on what caused the crowd stampede at the Halloween party. "We are analyzing CCTVs to find out the exact cause of the accident," Police chief investigator Nam Gu-jun was quoted as saying. "We will continue questioning more witnesses, including nearby shop employees," he added.