South Korea: High Traces Of Viagra And Other Drugs Found In Seoul's Sewers, Study Finds

According to a study published in Scientific Reports, ‘abnormally high concentrations’ of Viagra and other erectile dysfunction drugs have been discovered in the wastewater in the South Korean capital of Seoul. As per the study, the use of such drugs appeared to rise on weekends and in nightlife hot spots. The researchers have estimated that the use was 31 per cent higher in nightlife areas than in other parts of the city. The levels of the drug sildenafil, which is more commonly known by the brand name Viagra, was detected in Seoul's wastewater.

A new revelation

As per the researchers, the levels of the erectile-dysfunction drugs were so high that the sewage-treatments plants were unable to properly filter them out of the wastewater. Kim Hyunook, professor at the University of Seoul's environmental engineering school who was one of the authors of the study, told the South China Morning Post that the existing sewage facilities are ‘not suitable’ to filter out drugs consumed by humans. As a part of the study, the researchers analyzed water samples from two sewage-treatment plants in Seoul. This was done to measure the concentration of chemicals called phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitors, or PDE-5i, such as sildenafil, tadalafil, and vardenafil. These are prescribed mainly to treat erectile dysfunction. It was then concluded that high concentrations of PDE-5i was found in the wastewater.

The study also revealed that the South Korean Viagra market grew from $33 million to $45 million from 2012 to 2019. Apart from Viagra, South Korea has more than 50 other erectile-dysfunction drugs on the market that are produced by domestic pharmaceutical companies. The researchers did not specify during which time period they conducted the study. However, the final report was submitted last May.

