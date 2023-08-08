South Korea Hosts Mixers To Prod Single Adults For Marriage As Fertility Rate Declines

Cities across South Korea have taken over the mammoth task of match-making, setting up a range of events that could help single adults mingle, and hopefully, procreate. The move comes as the nation ranks the lowest in terms of fertility rate for three years in a row.

According to The New York Times, a growing number of cities are working round the clock to sponsor blind-dating events and mixers in a bid to persuade youngsters uninterested in marriage and having children. “A negative attitude toward marriage is continuing to spread in South Korean society,” said Shin Sang-jin, the mayor of Seongnam city.

How South Korea's Seongnam is taking match-making seriously

“I think it’s the local governments’ role to create the conditions for people who do want to get married to find their partners," he explained. Dating events have recently gained popularity, with Seongnam receiving over 1,000 applications to fill out a limited 100 spots set for this month.

For local governments, playing cupid isn't just a hobby, but a detailed task that involves a big budget. Seongnam, which is home to about one million people, has channelled $192,000 of its total budget to plan and organise such mixers. “What we liked to see was the young people smiling and blushing and feeling excited,” said Kang Mi-jeong, the head of the city team responsible for solving the problem of low birthrate.

Why aren't adults in South Korea willing to get hitched?

The unique move comes as South Korea's population and marriage rates plummet significantly. In 2021, there were 3.8 marriages per 1,000 people in the Asian country, compared to the United States, which had six marriages per 1,000 people. Cities believe that this could be because young people simply do not want to tie the knot and settle down.

However, South Korean adults attribute it to high costs of child care and housing. What makes the situation more complicated, according to them, are long work hours and fewer job opportunities. For women, additional challenges persist due to discrimination against working mothers.

But matchmaking events aren't a new trend, at least in South Korea. In the past, several small cities have sponsored such events by targetting people in the 27-39 age group. South Korea isn't the only country working hard to swell up its population size. Nations with low birthrates such as China and Japan have also hosted similar events in recent years.