South Korea, Japan Hold Talks To Mend Strained Bilateral Ties Between Two Countries

In a key development, the top leaders of South Korea and Japan held discussions about unresolved bilateral issues, including prolonged disputes over compensating Koreans who were forced to work as labourers during the Korean War. On Monday, South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin met with his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi in an effort to mend strained bilateral ties between the two countries. Notably, it was Jin's first official visit to Japan since taking over the office in the month of May. It is the first time in more than four years that Seoul's top diplomat has visited Japan to hold bilateral talks, Yonhap news agency reported.

According to media reports, the South Korean minister is also slated to pay a courtesy call on prominent officials and politicians during his three-day visit to Japan, including Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Just before leaving for Tokyo, Jin stated that the two nations intend to hold "extensive discussions" regarding a number of key issues, including a possible agreement to share intelligence. Besides, he also stressed the significance of "normalising" the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) between Seoul and Tokyo.

South Korea-Japan might look to resume normal GSOMIA operations

The pact has been widely considered as having been underutilised since 2019, when the Moon Jae-in government opted to temporarily postpone its expiration in protest at Tokyo's unilateral export limits against Seoul. However, it is yet unclear whether Jin's visit would result in a breakthrough in efforts to resume normal GSOMIA operations and to improve long-strained relations between Seoul and Tokyo as a result of history and territorial disputes, Yonhap reported. Meanwhile, the necessity of finding a solution to the issue of how to compensate Koreans put into forced labour during World War II, when Korea was subject to Japan's brutal colonial rule, is one issue that the two sides are looking to address.

Japan-South Korea relations

Under the Treaty on Basic Relations between Japan and the Republic of Korea, the two countries established diplomatic ties in December 1965, following the partition of Korea. South Korea and Japan are close neighbours and two of the United States' key allies in East Asia. Despite this, the relationship between the two nations has drastically deteriorated recently, marked by intense mutual mistrust and a series of disputes.

Image: Instagram/@pjkorea916/AP