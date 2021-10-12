South Korea: Lee Jae-myung Elected As Presidential Candidate, Rival Camp Cries Foul

Lee Jae-myung, the governor of South Korea's Gyeonggi Province, has been elected as the Democratic Party's presidential candidate by a narrow margin with 50.29 % of the vote. Meanwhile, the camp of former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon has chosen to file a formal complaint with the party's election management commission over illegitimate ballots cast in the presidential primary. Lee Nak-yon's camp reported to the media that all members of the camp met in an emergency meeting and decided to file a formal appeal with the party's election management commission. They stated that invalid votes cast for candidates who dropped out midway through the primary are directly contrary to the fundamental objective of the final vote, reported news agency ANI citing Global Economic.

The Democratic Party's election management commission previously refused Lee Nak- yon's plea citing Article 59 of the Special Party Regulations, which states that votes of candidates who quit for the election are considered "null and void." They are not included in Article 60's definition of "legitimate votes." On Sunday, October 10, Lee Sang-min, Chairman of the Election Commission, stated that the results will not be changed unless there was a severe flaw in the primary process. According to him, the Lee Nak-yon camp's argument is ostensibly an opposition, but it is essentially discontent with the primary result. Meanwhile, the Democratic Party leadership also agreed that Articles 59 and 60 of the party regulations were contrary to each other, so appeal by Lee Nak-yon's camp can not be termed baseless. However, because party rules cannot be changed quickly, candidates have been encouraged not to withdraw in the middle of an election to avoid a dispute over rounding up votes.

South Korean Presidential election to be held in March 2022

The presidential election in South Korea is set for March 9, 2022. Since democratisation, this will be the seventh presidential election. The President of South Korea is limited to a single five-year term in office, which means that incumbent President Moon Jae-in is ineligible to vie for re-election. The forthcoming election will almost be a two-way battle between Lee Jae-myung and whoever gets the nomination of the main conservative opposition People Power Party, in November. Most recent polls have put Lee Jae-myung ahead of the leading conservative presidential candidates; however, others have said they are in a neck-and-neck competition, according to The Associated Press (AP).

Image: AP