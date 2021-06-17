South Korea Lifts Quarantine Restrictions For Indians Vaccinated With Covishield: Envoy

South Korea has decided to withdraw the mandatory two-week quarantine for Indians vaccinated with both doses of the Covishield vaccine. Indians vaccinated with both doses of the Covishield will be able to enter the country freely from July 1. However, those vaccinated with Covaxin will have to remain in quarantine for two weeks.

No quarantine for Indians vaccinated with Covishield

South Korea's envoy to India Shin Bong-Kil told news agency ANI that the South Korean government has decided to withdraw the mandatory two-week quarantine if individuals have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Indians vaccinated with Covishield will have to no longer remain in quarantine for two weeks from July 1, but those jabbed with Covaxin have to follow the quarantine rule, according to ANI. South Korea's ambassador to India further explained that the restrictions are only for the general public and not for heads of state and high dignitaries. Noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken Covaxin, Shin Bong-Kil said that Prime Minister Modi can visit Korea at any point in time without quarantine.

"The South Korean government has decided to withdraw the mandatory two-week quarantine if individuals have fully vaccinated. There is no need to serve a mandatory quarantine if the person took Covishield, but those vaccinated for Covaxin are required to serve a two-week quarantine," news agency ANI quoted South Korea's envoy to India Shin Bong-Kil as saying. "We have seen that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken Covaxin and if PM Modi wants to visit Korea at any point of time he can visit Korea without quarantine. High ranking officials, for example, if Chief of Army Staff India visited Korea, he does not need to be in quarantine," ANI quoted him as saying.

Shin Bong-Kil lauded India for the decision of providing vaccines to the neighbouring countries free of cost and said that it was a great gesture. He noted that the ties between the two countries have never been better and it has strengthened with the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that India will overcome the devastation caused due to the second wave of the coronavirus.

"As a diplomat, I think it's a good gesture to provide vaccines to the surrounding countries of India... If India had not helped them, then who would have come forward to help the neighbouring countries like Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives and others. I think this is a good gesture from India. We should help each other", ANI quoted Shin Bong-Kil as saying.

