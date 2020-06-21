South Korea Limits Visas To Pakistan, Bangladesh After Surge In Imported COVID-19 Cases

South Korean government has announced flight and visa restrictions from Pakistan and Bangladesh after the country witnessed a surge in coronavirus cases imported from these two nations. The authorities will reportedly restrict issuing visas for people travelling from these two countries, except for diplomatic and urgent business purposes.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare said in a statement that the new precautionary measures will come into effect from June 21, adding that non-scheduled flights from these countries will also be temporarily banned. South Korea has reported 12,421 confirmed cases of coronavirus so far with 280 fatalities related to the virus and the latest surge in cases has triggered fear of another wave.

Pakistan is currently witnessing an exponential rise in COVID-19 cases with more than 176,000 cases so far and reported over 6,600 cases on June 20. Bangladesh is also on a similar trajectory with over 112,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 1,464 deaths till date.

Read: Bangladesh To Set Up More South Korean-style Kiosks To Intensify COVID-19 Testing

WHO's warning

The World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has warned of a "new and dangerous phase" of the pandemic. During a media briefing on June 19, the WHO Director-General said that the pandemic still poses a major threat even countries are eager to open up their societies and economies.

“But the virus is still spreading fast, it’s still deadly & most people are still susceptible," said the top WHO official.

According to the latest report, nearly nine million coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide with more than 467,000 deaths, overwhelming the health care facilities across the globe. The United States, Brazil, and Russia are the worst-hit countries while India reporting a sharp rise in the coronavirus cases.

On June 18, more than 150,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported globally, the highest single-day number so far. Tedros said that nearly half of the newly reported cases were from the Americas, with significant numbers from South Asia and the Middle East.

Read: South Korea's Nuclear Envoy To Hold Talks With US Amid Rising Tensions With North Korea

Read: South Korean Doctors Identify Underlying Risk Factors For Severe Coronavirus Patients