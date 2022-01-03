South Korea Man Enters 'heavily Fortified' North Korea In Rare Defection

A South Korean on Sunday, January 2 crossed the heavily fortified Korean border in a rare defection to North Korea, South Korea’s military said in a statement. An estimated one million soldiers are stationed along the two-mile demilitarized zone (DMZ) that patrol the fence routinely.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) launched a rampant search operation after the North Korean soldiers detected an unidentified person crossing the border at around 9:20 pm on Saturday and landing on the eastern side of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that separates the two Koreas. “We’ve confirmed that the person crossed the Military Demarcation Line border about 10:40 pm and defected to the North,” the JCS’ statement read.

Motive of defection, status of South Korean not known

The movement of the unidentified South Korean across the 248-kilometer-long and four-kilometer-wide DMZ was detected on surveillance, Joint Chiefs of Staff officers said in the statement accessed by several news outlets. “We’ve confirmed that the person crossed the military demarcation line border about 10.40 pm and defected to the North,” they updated, adding that North Korea was informed about the incident via an official message to ensure the safety of the said person, whose whereabouts at the time of this report was still unknown. The motive behind the alarming defection wasn’t immediately clear, including whether the person intended to return.

South Korean army soldiers patrol along the barbed-wire fence in Paju, near the border with North Korea, South Korea. South Korea's military said Sunday that an unidentified person crossed the heavily fortified border into North Korea. [Credit: AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon]

South Korea couldn’t immediately confirm whether the said intruder was alive or dead. The incident caused an uproar as the North Korea and South Korea border, a highly tensed demarcated line where inter-provincial movement is banned, has remained shut in adherence to the strict coronavirus measures. As North Korea prolonged its national lockdown, the number of North Korean defectors crossing the border has been at an all-time low. The Korean DMZ is the world’s most heavily militarized border, but there have been over1,000 defections from North Korea to South Korea recorded every year, as per the reports.

Women peace activists have often crossed the North-South Korea border but the last such crossing was reported in 2012. Tens of thousands of military troops are stationed, electrified fencing and surveillance cameras are installed to guard the DMZ on both sides of Korea, where any movement is restricted via barbed wires.

South Korean army soldiers patrol along the barbed-wire fence at the Imjingak Pavilion, South Korea, near the demilitarized zone (DMZ) of Panmunjom. [Credit: AP]

On Sunday, however, a man was able to evade detection for several hours as he managed to evade the checkpoint of the South Korean troops. The Military chiefs in Seoul, aghast at the incident, could not confirm how that was made possible or whether the man was shot or captured by the soldiers. North Korean military exercises a stringent shoot-on-sight policy at the border due to such breaches in the past and the two warring Koreas have overhauled the border defense system over the recent years.

In a similar defection, North Korean soldiers had fatally shot a South Korean fisheries official in September 2020. His body was later recovered floating in the waters along a poorly marked sea boundary between the two Koreas. At the time, the North Korean autocratic leader Kim Jong-un had instated North Korean leader Kim Jong-un placed a border city under total lockdown a total lockdown on the cities bordering the highly militarized DMZ.