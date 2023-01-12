South Korea May Equip Tactical Nukes If Tensions With The North Continue To Rise

Amid growing tensions in the Korean peninsula, South Korea’s President Yoon Suk-yeol has warned that the country could arm itself with tactical nuclear weapons if the threat from Pyongyang doesn’t cease.

Speaking at a government meeting on Wednesday, the President stated that, “the Republic of Korea may deploy tactical nuclear weapons or come to possess its own nuclear weapons,” in case North Korea’s nuclear program “becomes more serious,” the local media reported.

The development comes following revelations by the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un that Pyongyang is pursuing the development of a new intercontinental ballistic missile while accusing the United States and South Korea of attempting to “isolate and stifle” the country.

Seoul considering contingency amid escalation

President Yoon Suk-yeol further iterated that in case tensions with the North continue to grow, “it won’t take long,” for the country to develop its own nuclear weapons stressing, “with our science and technology, we could have (the nukes) sooner as time passes.”

The nuclear forces of the United States deployed in South Korea were pulled back in 1991 after disarmament talks with Moscow and Pyongyang. However, relations with the North have since deteriorated, with Pyongyang escalating tensions in the peninsula via a growing number of missile tests in the region. Moreover, North Korea enshrined the right to use nuclear weapons into national law in September last year. Meanwhile, it has continuously blamed joint military drills between the United States and South Korea for its aggressive manoeuvring and labelled such drills a threat to its national security.

Days after a joint military drill between the US and South Korea, Pyongyang on 23 December 2022 fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern shores. North Korea further termed the joint drill a rehearsal for an invasion.

On a separate occasion, Pyongyang fired three more short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern coast in retaliation to the launch of a rocket by South Korea. The South’s rocket launch was related to its pursuit of building space-based surveillance to enhance its monitoring capabilities against Pyongyang.

Meanwhile, the escalating tensions in the region have raised Seoul’s concern and prompted it to initiate the strengthening of its military alliance with the US and improve cooperation with Japan. Furthermore, the South Korean president stressed that the spike in Pyongyang-led missile tests and its growing nuclear ambitions pose a “serious threat” with the potential to spill over to a wider conflict.