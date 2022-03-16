South Korea Military Claims North Korean Missile Blows Up Soon After Launch: Reports

South Korean military on Wednesday claimed that North Korea fired a missile from its capital, which exploded soon after its liftoff on Wednesday, 16 March, appearing to have to failed weapons launch, reported AP. The development comes amid speculations suggesting that North Korea is seeking to launch its largest range missile soon. According to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), North Korea had launched the missile from Pyongyang, however, no further details were disclosed.

The South Korean military official, who had requested anonymity, told The Associated Press that the North Korean missile exploded mid-air at an altitude of lesser than 20 Kilometres. The reason behind the explosion has not been revealed by the South Korean military. It is the 10th such missile launch by North Korea in 2022, which shows Pyongyang's determination to modernize its weaponry. The US Indo-Pacific Command released a statement confirming that North Korea had fired a ballistic missile. Furthermore, it noted that they were closely coordinating with South Korea, Japan and other regional allies. In the aforementioned statement, the US condemned these actions and called on North Korea to not make such "destabilizing acts" in the future.

Missile launch did not pose threat to the US

According to the US Indo-Pacific Command, the missile launch did not cause a threat to US territory, personnel and its allies. Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno recently stated that the flight of a ballistic missile has not been confirmed and they are coordinating with the US and South Korea to assess the launch, as per the AP report. According to Lee Choon Geun, an honorary research fellow at South Korea’s Science and Technology Policy Institute, the missile blew up just less than one minute after the missile was launched and no report of damage was reported.

US believes North Korea tested two ICBM system

Earlier on 10 March, the United States had claimed that North Korea had launched two tests of a new intercontinental ballistic missile system (ICBM) in recent weeks. The Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby, in a statement on March 10, said, "The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) conducted two ballistic missile tests on February 26 and March 4, 2022, EST. Based on analysis of these launches, the United States Government has concluded that these launches involved a new Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) system that the DPRK is developing." John Kirby stressed that the tests did not show ICBM range and were aimed to review the new system before carrying out a test at full range in the future, which he added could be potentially a "space launch."

