South Korea Min Issues Warning To North Korea: 'There's Nothing To Gain From Provocations'

On June 24, South Korea's unification minister warned North Korea not to escalate its provocative behaviour, asserting it has nothing to gain from brinkmanship that would only lead to tougher sanctions. According to Kwon Young-se, if Pyongyang tries to improve its 'bargaining power' and create more favourable conditions through aggressive steps, it is a "very incorrect" approach, Yonhap media agency reported.

"North Korea has refused to engage in dialogue, repeating provocations. But there is nothing it can gain from the provocations," the minister stated, as per the report.

Kwon made it apparent that the conservative Yoon Suk-yeol's administration will treat the Kim Jong-un regime differently than the previous Moon Jae-in administration. He emphasised the government's commitment to "practical and flexible communication" with the North while urging it to embrace Seoul's offer for discussions. He affirmed the importance of the two Koreas cooperating to maintain peace and stability on the peninsula in the face of an intensifying global hegemonic battle.

Kwon further stated that it is not difficult for the two sides to begin a "substantial level" of collaborative infrastructure projects with the support of the international community. Meanwhile, Daniel Russel, vice president for International Security and Diplomacy at the Asia Society Policy Institute, cautioned that North Korea is likely to engage in another round of "fire and fury," according to Yonhap.

Yoon Suk-yeol says his govt. would respond strongly to any provocation from N. Korea

Earlier this month, Yoon Suk-yeol said his administration would respond strongly to any provocation from its northern neighbour. The United States and South Korea conduct joint military drills on a regular basis, which frequently enrage North Korea. Previously, only hours after North Korea launched three missiles off its east coast, the two allies launched eight surface-to-surface Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS), one from the United States and seven from South Korea.

Analysts believe the steps are South Korea's way of flexing its muscles, aided by US armament. President Yoon, who took charge last month, has promised to be tougher on North Korea. In recent months, the isolated Communist regime has tested dozens of missiles, including an intercontinental ballistic missile for the first time in five years. North Korea is prohibited by the United Nations from conducting missile and nuclear weapons tests, and prior tests have resulted in severe sanctions.

(With agency inputs)