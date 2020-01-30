South Korea: President Moon Urges Calm Amid Protests Over Virus Quarantine Sites

President of South Korea Moon Jae-in urged calm and not to fear amid protests over virus quarantine sites on January 30. The government has taken steps to evacuate about 700 citizens from the epicentre of the virulent coronavirus epidemic in China’s central city of Wuhan. The first four flights to Wuhan had been expected to depart on Thursday morning, but China had only allowed one flight, according to South Korea's foreign minister. Moon said in a speech that the main thing that will protect from the new coronavirus are not fear and aversion but trust and cooperation.

Protestors blocked roads

The protestors used tractors to encroach the roads on Wednesday that has been earmarked for the quarantine centres in the cities of Asan and Jincheon, situated 80 km south Seoul. The government desires to isolate evacuees for at least two weeks at the quarantine centres usually used as training centres for government officials, to rule out any possible symptoms. The death toll in China’s deadly Coronavirus epidemic has surged to 170 with over 1700 recent cases of infections elevating the figures to 7,711 confirmed cases as the infection continues to accelerate, confirmed the government to the reporters on Thursday.

Amidst the mounting global fear and substantial containment efforts to restrain the contagion of the disease, the 38 new death reports have emerged from the epicentre of the Wuhan Virus outbreak, the province of Hubei in China.

There are 91 confirmed cases outside of China in at least 15 countries, five confirmed infection cases in the US, and first confirmed patient has reportedly been detected in Tibet. Finland and UAE confirmed one case each of illness on Wednesday.

WHO urges world to take actions

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on January 29 urged all the governments to take action over the outbreak of deadly coronavirus spreading from China, as several foreigners were evacuated from the epicentre of the outbreak. The deadly disease has claimed 170 lives and infected more than 7700 people in the country. WHO has called for an emergency meeting to be held on Thursday over whether the viral epidemic should be declared a global health emergency. The chief of the organisation, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in Geneva that WHO is monitoring each and every moment of the day.

