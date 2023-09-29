South Korea On High Alert As Russia-North Korea Military Tech Swap Raises Threat: Report

In a move that has raised eyebrows on the international stage, there are growing concerns about a potential transfer of advanced military technology from Russia to North Korea. Analysts suggest that such a transaction, allegedly in exchange for arms for the Ukraine war, could significantly elevate "existential threats" faced by South Korea, reported the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

Professor Park Won-gon, a political-science professor at Ewha University in Seoul, told SCMP that if Russia were to transfer highly sensitive military technologies to North Korea, including ICBM re-entry technology, satellite launch vehicles, MiG 29 jet fighters, or nuclear-powered submarines, it would be a breach of a red line. He stated, "South Korea can sell much better weapons to aid the defence of Ukraine than North Korea’s Cold War-era artillery."

The speculation intensified following Russian President Vladimir Putin's invitation to visit Pyongyang after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's recent visit to Russia's Far East. During the visit, Kim toured military sites and viewed some of Russia's advanced weapons systems, including nuclear-capable bombers, fighter jets, and hypersonic missiles.

Pyongyang pledges 'full and unconditional support' to Russia

According to Pyongyang’s KCNA news agency, Kim offered "full and unconditional support" to Putin in the war against Ukraine. Discussions between Kim and Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu focused on the expansion of "strategic and tactical coordination" between the countries’ armed forces.

Analysts remain divided on the potential outcomes of this alleged military technology swap. While some believe Kim would likely supply ammunition to bolster Russia's inventory in the Ukraine war, others argue that he might end up receiving only food and economic aid, given Russia's reluctance to share its weapons technologies.

US and South Korean officials have issued warnings, stating that Russia and North Korea could face consequences if they proceed with such weapon transfer deals in violation of UN Security Council resolutions. However, experts note that South Korea lacks coercive measures to punish Russia or North Korea for their arms trades.

South Korea urges Russia to halt military cooperation

South Korean Vice-Foreign Minister Chang Ho-jin recently summoned the Russian ambassador to Seoul, urging Moscow to immediately stop its military cooperation with North Korea, reported SCMP. Cho Hyun-dong, South Korea’s ambassador to the US, emphasised that the apparent strengthening of cooperation between Russia and North Korea is "most concerning."

North Korea’s ambassador to the United Nations, Kim Song, claimed on Tuesday that his country "urgently" needed to bolster its self-defence capabilities, asserting that the Korean peninsula faced the "immediate danger of nuclear war." This statement adds a sense of urgency to an already tense situation.