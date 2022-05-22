South Korea Planning To Reduce Dependency On Chinese Imports: Report

South Korean government led by President Yoon Suk-yeol will work to diversify the country's imports and reduce reliance on China. The new South Korean government led by Yoon Suk-yeol is reportedly taking a tougher approach towards China with regard to its foreign policy, ANI reported, citing The Star. Notably, China is South Korea's largest trading partner, accounting for 25% of total trade in 2021, followed by the US which has a share of 15%.

A high-level presidential aide during a briefing on Thursday, May 19, said, "We need to diversity imports", ANI reported, citing South Korean media. The high-level presidential aide added, "We need supply chain alliances." Speaking on the condition of anonymity, the presidential aide highlighted that it has become "important" to develop the ability to "manage supply chains on a national level."

South Korea is intending to make a formal application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). The trade bloc includes signatories like North and South America and countries in the Asia-Pacific.

South Korea to make gains by joining trade bloc

A US-based think tank has suggested that South Korea will be able to make gains after joining the trade bloc. According to the US think tank, the gains are estimated to be $86 billion (₹6,692,399,600,000) per year. South Korea will also enhance economic cooperation with countries in Southeast Asia after joining the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

Notably, South Korea is heavily dependent on Beijing for its imports. According to Korea International Trade Association, South Korea imported 3,941 out of 12,586 items in the first three quarters of 2021 and it had minimum 80% reliance on one country. Around 1,850 products or almost half had at least 80% dependency on China.

Yoon Suk-yeol meets Biden

Earlier on May 21, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and US President Joe Biden held their first meeting in Seoul. During the meeting, they discussed a wide range of issues including the North Korean threat and navigation freedom in the South China Sea, according to the joint statement released by the White House.

During the meeting, both leaders reiterated the importance of preserving peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait as an essential element in security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. Biden and Yoon Suk-yeol expressed concern over human rights situations in the Indo-Pacific region and pledged to promote human rights and rule of law. The two leaders shared concerns about the rapid spread of COVID-19 in North Korea and expressed support for working with the international community to provide assistance.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: AP)