South Korea Plans To Lift Restrictions On North Korean Television & Newspapers: Report

South Korea is planning to lift the ban on North Korean newspapers, television and other publications. The decision is aimed to promote mutual understanding between the two nations, AP reported citing officials. The proposal has been laid out in a policy report from the South Korean Unification Ministry to President Yoon Suk-yeol.

The South Korean Unification Ministry in its policy report said that it will gradually allow access to North Korean media, broadcasts and publications. The South Korean ministry said that the decision will boost mutual understanding, restore the Korean national identity and pave the way for reunification. The officials of the South Korean Unification Ministry said that they will permit access to North Korean broadcasts to motivate Pyongyang to take similar decisions.

Access to each other's websites blocked in South Korea & North Korea

Jeon Young-sun, a research professor at Seoul’s Konkuk University, said North Korea is unlikely to take similar measures and claimed that the content of South Korean media could pose a "really huge threat" to its supreme leader, according to AP. Jeon Young-Sun called for easing the restrictions on North Korean media as it has resulted in dependence on other governments to gather information regarding North Korea. Notably, the people of North Korea and South Korea have been prohibited from visiting each other's nations or talking to each other over telephone calls, emails and letters. The people have not been allowed to access each other's websites and TV stations.

According to Article 7 of the 1948 South Korean national security law, the possession or distribution of North Korean material in the South and people found with Pyongyang’s propaganda will likely face up to seven years in prison, The Telegraph reported. In 2021, police raided the offices of a publisher after it had published the memoirs of Kim Il-sung, the first leader of North Korea and grandfather of the present leader, Kim Jong-un.

Park Jung-won, a professor of politics at South Korea’s Dankook University, told The Telegraph, that the decision of the government comes as a "complete surprise" and added that the proposal will be opposed by conservatives. The ties between the two nations have been strained after North Korea carried out missile tests in 2022, as per the AP report. South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol has announced taking a tougher stance on provocations from Pyongyang.

Image: AP

Inputs from AP