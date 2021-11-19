South Korea: PM Kim Boo Kyum Calls For Hospital Bed Management As COVID Cases Spike

South Korean Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum on Friday, 19 November, called for efficient hospital bed management as the country continues to record a surge in critical cases of COVID-19 with no indications of a let-up in daily infections. As per Yonhap news agency, Kim said that the government’s main priority will be swiftly adding hospital beds and assisting the medical resources that are required at hospitals at the earliest.

During a meeting with chiefs of 22 tertiary hospitals in the Seoul metropolitan area, South Korean PM reportedly said, “There are concerns that our journey to return to normalcy may stop for a while if we cannot overcome this crisis” adding that “We will improve our hospital bed management system."

Kim’s call for enhanced bed management at hospitals came in the backdrop of rising concerns over the critical care capacity of hospitals in Seoul that amounts to around 80% of South Korea’s Coronavirus infections. As per the South Korean news agency, the country’s new COVID-19 cases have remained above 3,000 for the third consecutive day on Friday with at least 3,034 infections registered.

78.2% intensive care beds in Seoul in use

As of Thursday, according to Yonhap, 78.2% of intensive care beds in Seoul were in use with the South Korean capital recording 80.9%, triggering concerns among the health authorities. Notably, the number of critically ill COVID-19 patients has been increasing in recent weeks. The latest tally reached 499 after the nation started the “living with COVID-19” scheme this month and lifted the social distancing measures in place enabling people to return to normal life.

Under the latest measure, serious patients in Seoul can be sent to the available intensive care beds in non-capital areas. South Korean PM, as per the report, directed the authorities to ramp up the country’s patient transport system with air ambulances to support their transfer. Kim also asked the hospitals in the nation to rapidly move intensive care patients of Coronavirus to normal recovery rooms following the improvement of their conditions. South Korea’s Prime Minister said that the number of intensive care unit beds in use appeared too big as compared to the actual number of critically ill patients of COVID-19.

