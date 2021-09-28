South Korea Prepares To Launch 3000-ton Submarine With Ballistic Missiles

The Navy indicates that South Korea will launch a new 3,000-ton-class domestic submarine capable of firing ballistic missiles on Tuesday, making it the third of its kind to bolster underwater defence capabilities, as per the reports of the Korea Herald. According to the military, a launch ceremony for the new submarine, named after a major Korean independence activist, Shin Chae-ho will take place later in the day at the shipyard of Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. in the southern city of Ulsan.

It is the third and final of Changbogo-III Batch-I submarines that South Korea has been producing with its own technologies since 2007, as part of a 3.09 trillion won project. They can all launch ballistic missiles from submarines. According to officials, the first Dosan Ahn Chang-ho submarine was launched in 2018 and deployed last month, while the second, the Ahn Mu was launched in November of last year and is anticipated to be given to the Navy around next year.

The newest submarine can operate underwater for 20 days

According to authorities with the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA), the 83.5-meter-long and 9.6-meter-wide newest submarine can carry 50 crew members and can operate underwater for 20 days without surfacing. It is expected to be delivered to the Navy in 2024 after test operations. According to the Korea Herald, the Navy stated that the submarine has a great capability of repelling provocations, it can be equipped with SLBMs test-fired earlier this month. It further added that about 76 per cent of its parts are manufactured locally, allowing for fast maintenance and other technological assistance.

South Korea revealed its first homegrown SLBM earlier this month, reporting a successful test launch from the Dosan Ahn Chang-ho submarine. The class's submarines are said to have six vertical landing tubes capable of firing SLBMs, according to officials. North Korea is working to improve its submarine and SLBM capabilities. It recently unveiled three new types of SLBMs and has been working on a new submarine capable of transporting the missiles, estimated to be a 3,000-ton vessel.

Pyongyang has asked South Korea to avoid acquiring advanced weaponry

Pyongyang has asked South Korea to avoid acquiring advanced weaponry. North Korea, however, has yet to succeed in underwater ejection testing of those devices, according to experts. Last week, the North's missile development agency leader stated that the South's SLBM is "clumsy" and still in the early stages of development. According to the Korea Herald, Pyongyang has asked South Korea to avoid acquiring advanced weaponry, claiming that such actions are hostile to Pyongyang.

Image: Twitter/@BusinessTendon