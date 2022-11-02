South Korea President Calls On Military To Be Ready Against North's Further Provocations

South Korea’s military has been ordered to be on stand-by amid continuously menacing provocations by North Korea. Condemning the latest barrage of missile launches by the North, President of South Korea Yoon Suk-yeol called on the military to be ready against additional and high-level provocations by Pyongyang, reported Yonhap News Agency.

Considering the recent provocations by the North and a de facto violation of the South's territory in the form of the missile launches, President Yoon Suk-yeol further ordered swift action to make Pyongyang pay.

South calls emergency National Security Council meeting

The latest aggressive manoeuvres shown by North Korea in the form of missile launches prompted Seoul to call an emergency National Security Council meeting which was presided over by President Yoon.

The unprecedented provocation by North Korea was the first major one since the division of the Korean Peninsula, stated the South Korean military. The aggressive manoeuvres by the North saw it launch three short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea. One of these flew past the Northern Limit Line (NLL), which is the de facto maritime border between the two Koreas.

According to a press release by the office of South Korea’s President, “President Yoon Suk-yeol noted that North Korea's provocation today was effectively a violation of our territory by a missile that crossed the NLL for the first time since division.”

Moreover, the South Korean President directed the military to maintain “full readiness against the possibility of additional and high-intensity provocations by North Korea in the future,” as per the press release.

The latest spate of missile launches by North Korea came amid the joint drills by the United States and the South Korean militaries in the region. The drills involved more than 240 aircraft, including advanced stealth jets, and aimed to bolster deterrence against the North. However, the drills drew condemnation from North Korea, as it labelled the military exercises as rehearsals for an invasion.