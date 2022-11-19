South Korea President Demands 'strong Sanctions' Against N Korea For Missile Launches

South Korea's President Yoon Suk-Yeol on Friday demanded that strong sanctions must be imposed against the officials of North Korea for firing another suspected intercontinental ballistic missile yesterday among a series of launches since over the past few months. At the emergency national security council meeting, Yoon said that immediate retaliatory measures were needed to counter North's threats and military belligerence that had posed risk to regional security, his office said in a statement, according to agencies.

North Korea fires intercontinental ballistic missile

North Korea on Friday fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters in what is being called its second major weapons test this month. The launch demonstrated that a nuclear strike could hit the US, the North's adversary that aligns with South Korea. As Pyongyang launched a series of nuclear-capable missiles, both China and Russia, its steadfast allies lambasted the US for toughening the sanctions aimed at curbing North Korea's nuclear program.

The South's Joint Chiefs of Staff on Friday declared that he detected the ICBM launch from North Korea's capital region around 10:15 am local time. The missile, he said, flew toward the North's eastern coast and plunged near the sea of Japan. Tokyo meanwhile also condemned the test saying that the ICBM flew a high trajectory and landed west of Hokkaido posing threat to its people. Missile's path was about 6,000-6,100 kilometers (3,600-3,790 miles) at a maximum altitude of 1,000 kilometers (620 miles).

US, allies 'testing' Pyongyang's patience: Russia

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday that Moscow is concerned over the ongoing situation on the Korean Peninsula and North Korea's missile launches. He added that Washington and its allies were testing Pyongyang's patience. According to Sputnik, Ryabkov further said that the theme of the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula was curtailed at the initiative of the US.

"It is like they [the US and allies] are testing Pyongyang’s patience. We are following developments with concern. And we note that the work in those formats that were previously used to use the theme of the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula was curtailed at the initiative of Washington. But this does not mean that there are no contacts at all; they will continue at the New York site," Ryabkov told reporters.