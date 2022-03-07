South Korea: President Moon Jae-in Slams Attack On Ruling DP Party Chief Song Young-gil

South Korean President Moon Jae-in strongly criticised Monday's attack on the ruling Democratic Party (DP) Chairman Song Young-Gil and termed the assault as "terror against democracy", according to Yonhap News Agency.

Moon Jae-in said there is no place for violence during the election as it destroys the democratic setup. "Election violence is terror against democracy. It should never happen. Hate and violence cannot change the world," he added, according to presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.

South Korea: President Moon Jae-in denounces attack on DP chairman Song Young-gil

On Monday, Democratic Party (DP) Chairman Song Young-gil was campaigning in Seoul's Sinchon for the presidential election when a stranger suddenly came up to him from behind and struck him in the head several times with a sharp and heavy object similar to a hammer, which was wrapped in a black plastic bag.

However, the entire incident was recorded on camera. Song was immediately taken to a nearby hospital with bleeding from his head. He received stitches, said the officials. According to Yohanap News Agency, the assailant was identified as a 70-year-old man who is a Youtuber.

South Korea Presidential Election 2022

It is pertinent to mention here that the presidential election in South Korea is taking place when the country is facing one of the worst waves of the COVID pandemic fueled by the Omicron variant. Earlier, authorities revised the election rules last month to allow infected voters to cast their votes.

Meanwhile, the selection of the new government is taking place in the country at a time when the election race is tight with candidates from the ruling and opposition parties fighting neck-to-neck. The candidates who have competed in South Korea's presidential election include Lee Jae-Myung from the ruling Democratic Party, Yoon Suk-yeol from the People Power Party, and Sim Sang-jung from the Justice Party.

Image: AP