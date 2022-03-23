South Korea President Moon Jae-in To Separate From Dogs Gifted By Kim Jong-un, Here's Why

South Korean President Moon Jae-in might need to part ways with the dogs gifted to him by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. The dogs have been barred from staying with Moon Jae-in after his retirement in May, Yonhap news agency reported. Kim Jong-un had gifted the pair of Pungsan-breed dogs which included one male named Songkang and a female named Gomi to South Korean President Moon Jae-in after they held their third summit in Pyongyang in September 2018.

The officials of the South Korean presidential office Cheong Wa Dae have stated that Moon Jae-in cannot take Songkang and Gomi along with him to his private residence after his retirement. The officials added that dogs cannot accompany him as he had received them as the head of state and not as an individual, as per the news report. According to the officials, the dogs gifted by the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will be either given to public institutions or the incoming President, Yoon Suk-yeol. Furthermore, the officials were unsure if Yoon Suk-yeol will keep the two dogs as he presently raises four dogs and three cats.

Moon Jae-in plans to live in Yangsan after retirement

Speaking to reporters, Yoon Suk-yeol had stated the owners who raised the dogs must keep them. He further added that if the dogs are handed over to him, he would "raise them well," as per the Yonhap news agency report. After his term ends as President and he leaves Cheong Wa Dae, Moon Jae-in intends to live in South Gyeongsang province's Yangsan after retirement. Furthermore, Moon Jae-in raises dog Maru, an adopted dog, and a cat and they are expected to live with him in his house after retirement.

Yoon Suk-yeol to begin his term as South Korean President in May

The former top prosecutor Yoon Suk-yeol will be assuming office as the South Korea President on May 10. In the recent Presidential elections, Yoon Suk-yeol from People Power Party secured 48.6% against ruling liberal Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung, who received 47.8% votes, AP reported. Yoon Suk-yeol has planned to leave the presidential palace of Blue House and establish his office at the Defence Ministry compound in central Seoul. Addressing a news conference on Sunday, he stated that he had selected the Defence Ministry compound as his office as it is already equipped with security-related command facilities.

(Inputs from AP)

Image: AP