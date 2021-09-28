The President of South Korea Moon Jae-in has suggested that the consumption of dog meat be prohibited in the nation. According to BBC, though the majority of Koreans have never consumed dog meat, and there has been a decline in demand in recent years, yet, it is believed that nearly one million dogs are butchered for consumption in South Korea every year.

President Moon had asked during a meeting with the Prime Minister that if it was the appropriate time to "prudently consider" a prohibition in the dog meat. The president, who is reputed as a dog lover has mentioned a complete ban for the first time. He made these remarks when he was informed of new initiatives to preserve the nation's abandoned animals.

Although there is currently legislation prohibiting the brutal murder of dogs and cats, yet, the consumption of dog meat in restaurants and establishments is not prohibited. A 2018 report from USA TODAY Sports depicted a dog shelter with over 300 dogs held in cages before being put to death.

59 per cent of South Koreans in favour of dog meat ban

However, in recent years, Korean citizens have been less interested in eating dog meat, due to an exponential increase in keeping dogs as pets. According to a 2020 survey done by Nielsen for Humane Society International, 84 per cent of South Koreans have never eaten dog meat and do not intend to do so in the future. It also discovered that 59 per cent of South Koreans favour the prohibition of dog meat consumption.

Animal rights organisations applauded President Moon Jae-in's remarks, which have consistently campaigned for an end to the dog meat trade. Jeon Jin-Kyung, the head of the Korea Animal Rights Advocates informed the Korea Times that a rising number of South Koreans are seeing the eating of dog meat as a subject of animal cruelty and abuse rather than tradition. According to USA Today, dog meat is considered to have legendary characteristics in Korean culture and is believed that it can improve healing abilities and virility. The Korean government has not changed the law, anticipating a backlash from social conservatives.

The debate is expected to heat up during the presidential election, which is set to happen next year. Numerous candidates have previously mentioned the idea of prohibiting the consumption of dog meat. Governor Lee Jae-Myung of Gyeonggi Province, a strong contender, has addressed it in his campaign, assuring supporters that novel legislation focused on "social consensus" is needed.

(Image: AP)