South Korea President Yoon Calls For Crowd Control System In Wake Of Deadly Seoul Stampede

In the wake of the stampede tragedy of October 29, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol instructed his government on Monday to set up a crowd control system for group events that are conducted without organisers, Yonhap news agency reported. The president called for the introduction of the system at a weekly meeting with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and officials from the health and interior ministries. The meeting aimed to discuss the South Korean government’s response to the tragic stampede in the district of Itaewon that killed at least 154 people in a Halloween celebration on Saturday night.

"President Yoon said ahead of the discussions that he feels an indescribable sadness and responsibility as the president responsible for the people's lives and safety when he thinks of the victims and their families," deputy presidential spokesperson Lee Jae-myoung told journalists.

"In particular, he once again expressed his grief that so many young people at such a tender age were struck by tragedy before they even had a chance to pursue their dreams," he added. "President Yoon stressed the need to come up with a crowd accident prevention safety control system for use during spontaneous group events that, like in this instance, do not have an organizer," Lee went on to say.

"But in the absence of an organizer, it's not easy to preemptively implement safety measures," he said, elucidating that there could likely be more discussions in the future about permitting local governments to ask for the police’s help in implementing and enforcing safety measures like crowd control or traffic in case of large events.

No guidelines for Saturday's Halloween celebration: Local authorities

The deputy presidential spokesperson also said that President Yoon has called for aid to the families of the deceased victims, as well as treatment for those who were wounded during the stampede. The president’s instruction comes as authorities claim that there were no guidelines issued over the Halloween celebration in Itaewon that turned tragic on Saturday night.

“For this time’s Halloween festival, because it was expected that many people would gather in Itaewon, I understand that it was prepared by putting in more police force than other years,” said Oh Seung-jin, the director of the violent crime investigation division at the National Police Agency. He added that “currently there is no separate preparation manual for such a situation where there is no organizer and a gathering of a crowd is expected.”