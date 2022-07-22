South Korea President Yoon Suk-yeol Claims North Korea All Set To Conduct Nuclear Test

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol once again claimed on Friday that North Korea is ready to conduct a nuclear test at any time. Speaking to reporters in Seoul, he made this statement when asked regarding the US Department of Defense's assessment that the North has finished its preparations and could conduct the test by the end of this month.

"We believe that not only at the end of this month, but ever since my inauguration, it's fully ready and able to do it whenever it decides," Suk-yeol added, as per Yonhap news agency.

According to media reports, North Korea has tested a number of short- to long-range missiles since Suk-yeol took over as South Korea's President in the month of May this year. Meanwhile, the South Korean government has often stated that the North has completed its preparations for its seventh nuclear test. So far this year, North Korea has undertaken 16 rounds of missile launches, including seven rounds in January itself, the most in any single month. According to some experts, North Korea will most likely utilise the test to develop warheads for tactical nuclear weapons directed at targets in South Korea.

South Korea & US expected to plan their responses to a potential North Korean provocation

Meanwhile, South Korea's Intelligence Service Director, Kim Kyou-hyun is reportedly expected to meet top US intelligence officials soon to plan their responses to a potential North Korean provocation. Earlier in July, the senior diplomats from South Korea, the United States, and Japan convened in Indonesia and decided to intensify their cooperation in response to North Korea's threats and efforts to resume talks with Pyongyang. On July 7, South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin met for the first time with his US and Japanese counterparts, Antony Blinken and Yoshimasa Hayashi on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) meeting in Bali.

North Korea rapidly increasing its missile tests

It is pertinent to mention here that North Korea has been rapidly increasing its missile tests as part of its weapon development programme. From hypersonic to short-range, immediate, and long-range missiles, the country's Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un has mostly overseen the launch of such missiles launch. North Korea has conducted six nuclear tests so far, all of which have taken place at the Punggye-ri test site. The most recent test was conducted in September of 2017. Meanwhile, North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong-un has also warned that Pyongyang will "continue to enhance and develop nuclear capabilities at a rapid pace."

Image: AP