South Korea: Presidential Candidate Yoon Seok-youl Blames North For 2010 Cheonan Sinking

South Korea’s presidential candidate of main opposition People Power Party (PPP), Yoon Seok-youl has said on Wednesday, 17 November that the fatal sinking of the country’s warship in 2010 was clearly North Korea’s deed. According to the South Korean news agency Yonhap report, Yoon made the remarks during a meeting with Choi Won-il, the retired captain of the sunken ship Cheonan, as well as Lee Seong-woo who represents the family members of the soldiers who were killed in the incident.

Yoon reportedly said that questioning the scientifically proven investigation outcome comes from a “submissive” attitude towards the North. He was quoted as saying by Yonhap, “National dignity comes from how the country remembers its history and its people...It has been scientifically proven that it (the sinking) was due to North Korea's attack.”

PPP’s presidential candidate was talking about the warship, Cheonan, that went down near the Northern Limit Line, the de facto maritime border between North and South Korea on 26 March 2010 and killed 46 sailors. Following an international investigation, Seoul found that the sinking was caused by a torpedo attack by a submarine belonging to Pyongyang.

However, despite the probe findings, people have varying conspiracy theories about the sinking. As per the report, there are also claims that North Korea had nothing to do with the sinking. Families of the fallen soldiers as well as the surviving officials have recently asked presidential candidates to express their opinions on the sinking and the surrounding baseless theories.

"I think it is a huge fault to hurt the feeling of Cheonan warship troops and their family members by raising suspicions and reporting them like they have no problems," Yoon said, as per the media outlet. "Such actions come from the submissive attitude toward North Korea," He added.

Yoon says Cheonan sinking should not be dragged into politics

Additionally, Yoon who is also a former prosecutor general, said that issues such as the sinking of Cheonan should not be brought into politics. He said that a debate on the warship that sank in 2010 will damage South Korea’s dignity. Meanwhile, Choi said that he does not want to see the nation gett8ing divided on the issue. The retired captain said, “I want to make clear that I am not here to support Yoon...I just want to say that the public opinion is divided as people who believe the Cheonan warship sinking are considered conservatives and those who do not are seen as progressive, and a candidate should make sure that this kind of situation does not continue so that surviving soldiers and family members can keep their heads up.”

(IMAGE: AP)