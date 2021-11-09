South Korea Proposes Bill To Allow Singles To Be Eligible For Full Adoption

A legislative change will allow qualified singles in South Korea for full adoption of children, according to a statement by the justice ministry released on Tuesday, as per the reports of Yonhap News. The ministry stated that it intends to file a bill to amend the current civil legislation to allow singles aged 25 and up who are capable of supporting an adoptee's well-being to become eligible for full adoptions.

According to Yonhap News, the ministry also stated that it intends to tighten the court review procedure for full adoptions by introducing new assessment criteria, such as the amount of time potential parents can give to the child and the post-adoption child care environments. According to the ministry, the amendment was requested to address concerns that the present full adoption prohibition for singles would infringe on the freedom and equality rights of singles who want to start a family without a partner.

Children are typically placed in foster homes until their adoption is finalised

Children in South Korea who are up for adoption are typically placed in foster homes until their adoption is finalised. Foster care is frequently provided one-on-one by well-respected child protection agencies. According to the Children's Home Society of Minnesota, many foster families in South Korea has multiple children. Foster mothers work full-time and receive training, assistance, and medical care from the Korean child welfare organisation. They provide care, love, and protection to children in a family setting. Adult children and foster fathers are frequently involved in the caring of the youngsters.

South Korea has its own set of eligibility rules. Applicants must be heterosexual and must be between the ages of 25 and 44, According to the Children's Home Society of Minnesota. Families are not permitted to have more than four children. All applicants must be free of major physical or mental ailment as well as a criminal record. Families must be willing to take on the responsibility of raising children.

When a child is adopted, they are usually between the ages of one and two years old, according to the official website of Considering adoption. Parents are rarely allowed to express a gender preference, and there are generally more boys than girls available for international adoption. Since implementing the Special Adoption Act in 2012, the Korean government has prioritised domestic adoptions to find homes for children in their birth countries.

Image: Unsplash