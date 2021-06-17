South Korea Provides $900,000 To UN-led Humanitarian Aid Initiative For Myanmar

The United Nations on June 17 announced that South Korea has provided $900,000 to a UN-led humanitarian aid initiative for Myanmar. The contribution to the Myanmar Humanitarian Fund came from South Korea in addition to a separate contribution of $600,000. According to the UN, the fund calls for some $275 million to help Myanmar, where hundreds of people have died since the military ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February and began a bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protests, adding to the country’s struggle with the coronavirus pandemic.

Aftermath of military coup

The army seized power on February 1 before the new lawmakers could be seated, and arrested Suu Kyi, who held the post of special counsellor, President Win Myint and other members of her government and the ruling party. The Southeast Asian country went seemingly overnight from an emerging democracy to the international pariah it had been for decades while under military rule. The army has justified its coup by alleging that the government failed to properly investigate accusations of voting irregularities.

The junta has claimed that it will hold new elections within the next year or two, however, it is imperative to note that the country’s military has a long history of promising elections and not following through. The military’s latest takeover has sparked nationwide protests that continue despite a violent crackdown that has killed hundreds of people. According to the advocacy group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), almost 4,800 people are in detention or have been sentenced by the military since it seized control of the country.

‘Human rights catastrophe’

Protesters, poets, medics, journalists and social media celebrities are among those held. Reports of torture in prisons are widespread. Myanmar citizens have also been facing an increasing shortage of cash and overall hikes in prices of goods and services as they are withdrawing their savings from banks due to concerns for their future, and economic woes.

Amid the military crackdown, UN high commissioner for human rights Michelle Bachelet has said that Myanmar has descended into a “human rights catastrophe”. She said the country had “gone from being a fragile democracy to a human rights catastrophe”. According to the UN, the military has deployed heavy weapon, including airstrikes, against armed groups and civilians in a bid to crush resistance. More than 108,000 people have fled their homes in Kayah state alone and at least 861 people have been killed by the junta.

