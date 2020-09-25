South Korea Raises Combat Readiness After North Kills Official Even As Kim Issues Apology

South Korean Defence Ministry on September 25 said that the country's troops have raised combat readiness after it was discovered that the fisheries official, who went missing this week and the body was found near the boundary, was shot dead in North Korea. South Korean military has been instructed for strengthening the readiness posture regarding the latest issue and is constantly monitoring the moves of the North Korean army, the state-run Yonhap news agency cited deputy spokesperson of the Defence Ministry Col. Moon Hong-sik as saying.

Seoul, on September 24, said that North Korean troops shot and later burned the body of the missing South Korean official, who disappeared off a government ship near the rival’s disputed sea boundary. The South Korean military denounced Pyongyang for the ‘atrocious act’ and urged it to punish the person responsible. Seoul’s statement came after they found the missing official on a floating object in waters near the boundary.

Kim apologises

President Moon Jae-in's office on Friday said that the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has offered an apology to the people of South Korea for the killing of the official by its military earlier this week. Pyongyang reportedly explained in the letter to Seoul that the "unidentified' man was seen aboard a floating material without authorization in the waters of North. The letter stated that the man did not respond to the verbal calls by the North's army following which they fired two blank shots.

The letter further added that the man was seen attempting to flee which prompted North's military to fire more than 10 gunshots at the distance of 40-50 meters, which they say was an action taken in accordance with the maritime border security rules. Pyongyang said that they did not find anything apart from the blood when they carried out a search on the floating material following which they burned the material keeping in mind the COVID-19 emergency guidelines.

(With inputs from ANI)

