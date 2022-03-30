South Korea Refutes North's Claim Of Firing Newly Developed ICBM; Calls Video 'fake'

Nearly five days after North Korea claimed it fired a newly developed intercontinental ballistic missile last week, South Korea dismissed its claim and said the North had fired "a less-powerful" existing weapon. According to a report by The Associated Press, South Korean Defense Ministry told a Parliamentary Committee that the North had presented fabricated data during the launch and was accused of using the old and less powerful weapon. Notably, on March 25, North Korea, in its biggest weapons test in years, launched a Hwasong-17 missile. It projected the launch as its longest-range developmental Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ISBM).

Apart from North Korea's claim, its state media called the launch a historical event and released a dramatic Hollywood-style video showing leader Kim Jong Un, in sunglasses and a leather jacket, supervising the launch. However, refuting the claims, South Korea said that the missile test was failed during the launch and therefore, the North projected a false video in order to bolster its image.

"What North Korea fired wasn’t a Hwasong-17 but a Hwasong-15, another ICBM that it successfully tested in 2017," said the Defence Ministry. "The details of Thursday’s launch -- such as the missile’s speed, combustion and stage separation -- were similar to those of the Hwasong-15, not the Hwasong-17," it added.

Further, it also raised fingers in the video which it alleged was shot to bolster the image of the Supreme Leader. According to the ministry, Kim’s shadow and weather conditions that were shown in the video did not match the climatic condition of the date mentioned by the North. According to the South Korean Defence Ministry, the United States echoed in support of their assessment and added they (US) were also analysing the launch separately.

On the other hand, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno on Monday said that Tokyo’s assessment that North Korea launched a new type of ICBM remained unchanged. Matsuno said the missile poses a greater threat to Japan and the international community than other weapons North Korea has fired.

Japanese PM directs officials to prepare for the worst situation

It is worth mentioning the North has also tested a variety of new missiles, including a purported hypersonic weapon and its first launch since 2017 of an intermediate-range missile potentially capable of reaching Guam, a key US military hub in the Pacific. Besides. It also conducted two medium-range tests near its capital area in recent weeks.

Earlier on January 11, when North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jon-un fired the second blastic missile, the Japanese Prime Minister directed the concerned officials to strengthen monitoring of North Korea's military activities. He also directed the ministers and administrators to make the utmost steps to gather details on the blastoff while ensuring the safety of planes and vessels in and around Japan. Kishida also ordered to prepare their resources to avert an emergency-like situation, reported Kyodo News.

(Image: AP)