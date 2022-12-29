South Korea Releases Indo-Pacific Strategy: 'India Presents Great Potential For Growth'

South Korea proposed Indo-Pacific strategy on Wednesday with the aim to increase "strategic communication and cooperation" with India through high-level exchanges in foreign affairs and defense. The latest document, "Strategy for a Free, Peaceful, and Prosperous Indo-Pacific Region", released by the South Korean Authorities has the vision, principles, and scope of regional cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

While discussing the scope of regional cooperation, the Seoul authorities have shown commitment to upgrading the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with India which was signed more than a decade ago. Since November's last meeting in Seoul in 2022, both sides have been looking forward to upgrading the bilateral trade pact between the two nations.

The relations between the two nations have made great strides in the recent year and had established a convergence of interests in diverse areas. Bilateral consular relations, established in 1962, had upgraded to Ambassador-level in 1973. With time, South Korea has adopted India's Look East and Act East policy to improve economic relations between the two.

South Korea on Indo-Pacific

"With 24 percent of the world's population and situated at the crossroads of East and West Asia, and between land and sea, South Asia is a region with huge potential for growth. The Republic of Korea will increase its engagement with and support for key partners in South Asia," read the statement released by the South Korean Foreign Ministry.

The document also stated, "First, we will advance our special strategic partnership with India, a leading regional partner with shared values. India presents great potential for growth, having the world's second-largest population and cutting-edge IT and space technologies."

Further, the document highlighted the importance of the region in terms of the world's GDP which has been recorded at 62 percent and the region has been used for half of the global maritime transportation with 46 percent of international trade. Calling the Indo-Pacific region the future of the global community, South Korean authorities said, "In order for the Indo-Pacific region to be free, peaceful, and continuously prosperous, cooperation amongst countries in and outside the region is more keenly needed now than ever before,"

The document also shared the strategy for countries to coexist and prosper in harmony in the Indo- Pacific region. "When the rules-based order which has contributed to the stability and prosperity of the region is strengthened and the regional order based on universal values is realized, the Indo-Pacific will become a region where diverse countries coexist and prosper in harmony," said the statement in the document.