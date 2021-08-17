South Korea Reports 2,111 'breakthrough' COVID Infection In Fully Vaccinated Citizens

In a major announcement, South Korea has reported 2,111 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in fully vaccinated citizens. On August 12, South Korea reported 1,540 'breakthrough' COVID-19 cases, according to the Korean Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). The new record was upped by 571 cases registered earlier this week.

Among the total vaccinated, 363 were reportedly infected with the Delta variant. About 25 were reportedly infected with Alpha and two persons with Beta and Gamma variants. Among the cases that were registered, 19 are under the serious category and admitted to the hospital. Two persons in their 80's and 90's were confirmed to be dead from the 'breakthrough' infections.

According to the reports, the breakthrough cases are people who got infected after two weeks of being fully vaccinated. However, 29.8 per cent of the fully vaccinated were reportedly tested positive for the virus. This has led the KDCA authorities to associate the term 'breakthrough' to the cases, due to its ability to infect completely inoculated people, ANI reported.

South Korea's continues vaccine rollout; breakthrough infections 'quite low'

The KDCA said that similar cases may increase as the country continues with its vaccine rollout. As per reports, about 0.3 per cent of the total vaccinated reported 'breakthrough' infections. The benefits of the vaccines outweigh the negatives, the South Korean Disease Control Agency informed. The post-vaccination infections have displayed mild symptoms of the Novel Coronavirus. Sometimes, the positive patients are also asymptomatic, KDCA mentioned.

About 3.1 crore doses have been rolled out in South Korea. Out of which, about 19.8 per cent i.e. 97.4 lakhs have been completed vaccinated. As of August 12, about 89,33,814 people received complete vaccination and about 2,19,85,330 have had completed at least one dose. On the day itself, approximately 10,000 people received their COVID-19 jabs.

South Korea has reported over 2.27 lakh cases since the outbreak. While the cases remained dormant from March to May, the country has witnessed a considerable spike since June 2021. Over 24,000 cases were registered in the country from August 3-16. As many as 1,373 cases were recorded on August 16 itself.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: AP/representative)