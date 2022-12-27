South Korea Reports First Death Linked To Deadly Brain-eating Amoeba Naegleria Fowleri

South Korea reported its first death linked to the deadly brain-eating amoeba called Naegleria Fowleri on Monday. The Korean Disease Control and Prevention Agency confirmed the death of a man in his 50s due to an infection caused by the brain-eating amoeba. According to The Korean Herald, the man returned to South Korea from Thailand on December 10. The man, affected by the brain-eating amoeba infection, was being treated in Thailand for four months. According to the Korean Disease Control Prevention Agency (KDCA), just the day after his return from Thailand the man was admitted to a hospital in Korea and died last week on Wednesday.

This marks the first case of the deadly virus in South Korea. According to The Korean Herald, KDCA stated that the agency had conducted genetic tests on “three types of pathogens causing Naegleria Fowleri”. Following the genetic tests, the KDCA confirmed that the death of the man happened due to the deadly disease on Monday. While this is the first known infection from the disease in South Korea, the first case of the brain-eating deadly amoeba was reported in Virginia in 1937.

What is Naegleria Fowleri?

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Naegleria is a free-living amoeba, which is commonly found in warm fresh water and soil and can only be seen with a microscope. The brain-eating amoeba infects people when water containing the amoeba enters the body through the nose. After entering the body the amoeba then travels through the nose to the brain where it destroys the brain tissues.

The disease then causes a devastating infection which according to the CDC is “almost always fatal”. The infection is called Primary Amebic Meningoencephalitis or PAM. In 2020, it was reported that the cases of Naegleria Fowleri have drastically increased in the northern region of the US. As per the reports in December 2020, US reported around 120 cases of the virus all across the country.

What are the symptoms?

The initial symptoms of PAM include, headache, fever, nausea, or vomiting and the symptoms can become noticeable in about 5 days after infection. At the later stage, the symptoms can become severe, the affected patient might experience a stiff neck, confusion, seizures, hallucinations, and even coma. It is not like the deadly infection is incurable. According to the US CDC, PAM is treated with a combination of drugs including, “amphotericin B, azithromycin, fluconazole, rifampin, miltefosine, and dexamethasone”. In 2020, the situation in the US became so severe that the country issues a warning advisory to immediately halt the use of tap water for drinking. The recent news of infection from South Korea has become a matter of concern for the South Korean administration.