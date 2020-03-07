South Korea Confirms 174 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Rises To 6,767

South Korea has recently reported 174 new cases of the deadly coronavirus, taking the total number of cases reported in the country to 6,767. One new death was also reported in the country raising the death toll to 46. South Korea has the most number of cases of the deadly coronavirus in the world outside of mainland China.

Crisis in South Korea worsens

On March 6, South Korea expressed 'extreme regret' over Japan's decision to quarantine all visitors from South Korea for 14 days. The decision by Japan was reportedly taken after a surge in coronavirus infected in South Korea. The quarantine also applies to all visitors from China. Seoul claimed that there would be retaliation against Japan it did not withdraw the restrictions.

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry announced on March 7 that it was raising the travel alert across all regions of Japan. The announcement was made in light of growing concerns regarding the number of coronavirus cases in Japan. The threat level increase will go into effect from March 9 onwards.

Last week, Seoul had advised 'caution', which is a threat level lower than 'restraint' which is what has been announced now. According to reports, during its announcement, the ministry claimed that it had taken the drastic step because of the continued spread of the coronavirus in Japan and its effect on Koreans.

Indonesia bans entry

Indonesia will reportedly ban the entry and transit of foreign nationals who have visited Iran, Italy or South Korea in the last 14 days, starting March 8, country's foreign minister announced. The travellers will have to provide a certificate issued by health authorities to prove good health, Minister Retno Marsudi reportedly said. She said that the passengers entering Indonesia will now have to undergo additional health screening procedures and safety protocols at the airport moving forward, confirmed media reports.

Indonesia has detected two confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus. Country’s President Joko Widodo told the reporters at the presidential Palace in the Capital that both the patients contracted the disease exposed to a Japanese national. The two had been hospitalized in Jakarta. The President said a 64-year-old woman and her 31-year-old daughter had tested positive after being in contact with a man who lived in Malaysia and had tested positive after returning to Indonesia.

